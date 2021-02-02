Jose Fidel Perez, 67, passed away on January 31, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1953, in San Benito, Texas, to Samuel Perez and Maria Suniga.
Fidel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who dedicated his life to helping people achieve a better quality of life through sobriety. He generously gave of himself to help guide people in their journey to recovery. May his soul eternally rest in peace and his fighting spirit stay alive and well in those he has helped along the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Maria; and sister, Marlene Perez.
He is survived by his wife, Blanca Perez; daughter, Marlene (Alex) Maldonado; grandchildren, Avery, Mason, Miles, Anelise, Marco, and Ayla Maldonado; brothers, Carlos (Rosa) Ledesma, and Marcelino (Etelka) Sarabia; several nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by a funeral service being held at 1:00 PM at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363.