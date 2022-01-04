Jose “Joe” Chapa Jr, age 48, passed away at his home on December 31, 2021. His passing was peaceful with his family at his side and a house full of loved ones. He was born on December 29, 1973, to his parents, Jose and Maria (Garcia) Chapa Sr in Beeville, Texas.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Jose Chapa Sr; one sister, Lydia Chapa; and his cooking buddy MO.
His early life was dedicated serving the U.S. Army for 8 years. His true passion was nursing, which he did for 25 years with UTMB which financed his traveling adventures. Under his wings, he guided Amanda, Marissa and Q to pursue their nursing careers.
Joe was a good hunter, but even a better fisherman with his canine companion CJ at his side. He taught his wife and daughter to hunt and fish while instilling lessons about life, values and manners.
Visitors were always welcomed at Chapa Cantina where many celebrations and gatherings were held.
Among his most cherished to learn to live without him but to live with the love he left behind are his wife, Amanda; his daughters, Marissa (Kye Johnston) Chapa and Victoria Chapa; his bonus sons, Jared and Ayden Silva; his sisters, Mary (Paul) Dembowski and Christina (Jimmie) Aguirre of Beeville and Cecilia (Rick) Flores of Georgia; his brother, Daniel Chapa and numerous nieces, nephews and countless others.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Jared Silva, Ayden Silva, Kye Johnston, Jeffrey Carrasco, Jay Hinojosa and Jessy Perez. Honorary pallbearers are Noah Ramirez, Jimmie Aguirre and Paul Dembowski.
Joe considered himself a lucky man and counted his family and friends as his greatest blessings.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Chapel