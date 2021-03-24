BEEVILLE – Jose Rosendo (Jody) Posada, 46, of Beeville, passed away on March 20, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on April 1, 1974, in San Antonio, Texas, to Rosendo and Maria Magdalena (Trinidad) Posada. He married Petra Garcia on Oct. 20, 2018, in Beeville, Texas. He had worked at Trojan Pipe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Stevan Luis Posada.
He is survived by his wife, Petra G. Posada of Beeville; his children, Zayla, Matthew and Lezly Posada all of Plainview, Texas; two step-children, Brianna Gonzales and Joshua Diaz both of Beeville; two brothers, Juan Santibanez and Frankie Trinidad and two sisters, Victoria Santibanez and Linda Posada all of San Antonio, Texas.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jalissa Posada, Julian Amaya and Jenavae Amaya, all of Plainview, Texas, and Amity P. Sanchez, Blair A. Sanchez and Xander S. Sanchez, all of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, March 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum reciting. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel