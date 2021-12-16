Josefa Casarez, 82, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, in Victoria, TX. She was born on Mar. 5, 1939, in Clareville, Texas to Guadalupe and Rosa Martinez Perez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and Lupe Perez Sr.; one brother, Manuel Perez; sister, Eloisa Madrid; and her son, Abel Casarez.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Avel Casarez; her children, Ricky (Rachel) Casarez and Joanna (Roland) Trevino; her two grandchildren, Adrianna Casarez and Emma Trevino. Josefa is also survived by three brothers, Jesse (Pam) Perez, Willie Perez and Lupe (Yolanda) Perez; and one sister, Acadia Gallegos.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was strong until the end. She will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. with Deacon Santos Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, TX.
Serving as pallbearers are Steve Perez, Rene Perez, Jason Perez, Joe Alex Acosta, Eddie Garcia, Devan Aleman, Austen Hernandez and Nicolas Aleman.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Jo Beth, Mary and Vanessa of Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, TX, and Chesley, Ashley and Teresa of Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion in Victoria, TX. Each of you made this difficult time a little easier.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Home