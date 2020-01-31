Josefa V. Pardo

Josefa “Josie” V. Pardo, 73, formerly of Beeville, died Nov. 4, 2019, in Austin.
Ms. Pardo was born June 30, 1946, in Beeville to Victor and Eulogia Pardo. She worked in the food service industry for many years. She traveled extensively and enjoyed dancing, cheering the Dallas Cowboys, watching westerns and “Criminal Minds,” and cooking. She was a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles W. Cantu; and a sister, Belia De La Garza.
Survivors include a son Christopher L. (Hazel) Cantu of Houston; a daughter, Cindy A. (Mark) Sebesta of Houston; grandchildren, Anthony C. Cantu, Gabriel C. Cantu and Matthew R. Cantu; a sister Maria E. Hernandez of Austin; and a brother Martin V. (Wally) Pardo of Houston.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Ignatius Martyr Church in Austin.