Josefina “Josie” Cuevas Ybarra, 71, of Beeville, Texas, was called home by the Lord on September 13, 2021.
Mrs. Ybarra was born on September 2, 1950, in Beeville to Gregorio and Manuela Bridge Cuevas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Apolonio Ybarra Jr.; son-in-law, Johnny A. Rodriguez; siblings, Juan Cuevas, Janie Posada, Antonio Cuevas.
Josie is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Gabriel Perez) Rodriguez; granddaughters, Jade Rodriguez, Jasmine Rodriguez; sisters, Nora (John) Hassette, Jesusa Martinez; brother, Greg Cuevas.
Visitation will be held at 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Perez, Jasmine Rodriguez, Elmo Cuevas, Joel Hassette, Art Garcia, Brent Lerma, Jacob Flores and Ruben Cuevas.
