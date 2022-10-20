Joseph Edward Larakers, age 80, of Normanna, Texas (and long-time resident of Chicago, Illinois), went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He was born on May 28, 1942, to Joseph and Virginia Larakers. Joe gave his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 17. Joseph married Patricia Sue Watson on August 15, 1963. The Lord called him in 1966 to serve full-time as the senior pastor at Hoyne Avenue Wesleyan Church in Chicago where he ministered for 35 years. At age 59, Joe was called to the mission field of Haiti where he served as the Director of West Indies Self-Help (WISH) for eight years. In 2001, he retired to live near family in Texas where he faithfully attended New Hope Christian Church in Beeville. Joe’s life was dedicated to serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he continues that service now in eternity.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia; his five children, Karen (Thomas) Leininger of La Vernia, Texas, Joseph (Kathleen) Larakers of Normanna, Texas, Daniel (Angela) Larakers of Ashland, Illinois, David (Amy) Larakers of Wheaton, Illinois, and Elizabeth (Michael) Larakers Lee of Las Vegas, Nevada; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan (Gene) Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Virginia Larakers and his brother Robert Larakers.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial in Beeville, Texas, followed by a funeral service on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. A private graveside service will follow. Serving as pallbearers are Mary Larakers, Westen Graham, Joel Larakers, James Larakers, Declan Larakers and Zach Larakers. Honorary pallbearers will be Esther Leininger, Deborah Graham, Kaylee Santiago, Kassidy Wilson, Lucy Larakers, Molly Larakers, Cato Lee and Cassian Lee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to WISH at http://haitiwish.com/ or P.O. Box 221608, St. Louis, MO 63122-9997.