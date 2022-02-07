Joseph John Pollard, born April 27, 1970 in Fontana, California to William Bell Pollard and Ella Marie (Rader) Pollard, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at the age of 51.
Joseph was a graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School and continued his education earning an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. An avid fisherman, Joseph spent as much time as he possibly could by the water especially after his retirement from TDCJ.
His family takes comfort in knowing he is reunited in heaven with his beloved Dad, William B. Pollard.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their loved one include his mother, Ella Marie Pollard; his sons, Ryan (Adriana) Pollard, Nicholas (Taeja) Pollard and Brandon (Ethan) Pollard; as well as his girlfriend, Mary Labarbera; grandchildren, Austin, Avalynn and Sarah Pollard; brother, William (Virginia) Pollard; and sister, Edwina Scott.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2 o’clock with Pastor Benjamin Vannoy officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers are Nick Pollard, Ryan Pollard, Brandon Pollard, William Pollard, Ethan Pollard and Anthony Labarbera.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home