Joseph K. Rives passed away in his home on December 28,2019.
He was born on November 18,1964. He was 55 years old.
Joseph was survived by his Mother, Jo Ann Rives of Beeville,TX:Sisters, Linda Ann Alexander (Ralph) of Covington, WA and Janet K. Crouch of Beeville,TX: Brother John D. Rives, Pensacola,FL.
He was preceded in death by his Father Tommy C. Rives, his Brother Tommy C. Rives,Jr. and both sets of grandparents as well.
He proudly served in the US Army and National Guard. He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He leaves behind a wealth of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, February 1st at 1p.m.