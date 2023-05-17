Joseph Lee Fudge, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in his home in Pettus, Texas surrounded by his family.
Joseph was born October 2, 1941 in Beeville to Oscar Alvin “Buck” Fudge and Roberta (Jennings) Fudge. He was a graduate of Pettus High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He married Nelda Stapleton on June 13, 1969. He was employed with Sprint as a telephone technician and retired after more than 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.A. and Roberta Fudge; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Fudge; and his wife, Nelda Fudge.
Survivors include a brother, Reggie (Susan) Fudge of Mineral; four daughters, Julie Fudge of Helena, Debbie Gazaway of Three Rivers, Connie Herron of Fairfield and Darlene Laningham of Greenville, South Carolina; a son, Ben (Jen) Laningham of Fort Myers, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Pettus United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home