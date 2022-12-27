Joseph Michael Garcia was born on Friday, October 21, 2022, to Ulliza Marie Contreras and Ryan Michael Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas. His family was blessed with almost two months with him before he went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Joseph experienced holding hands with his mommy and daddy and big brother, Brycen, and receiving lots of hugs and kisses from his family.
Baby Joseph is deeply loved and missed by his parents, Ulliza Contreras and Ryan Garcia and big brother Brycen James Garcia, all of Skidmore; aunt, Julianna Rose Castillo of Beeville; maternal grandparents, Veronica (Julian) Castillo of Beeville and Chris (Marla) Contreras of Midland; maternal great-grandmothers, Teresa Villarreal of Beeville and Rosa Castillo of Laredo; maternal great-great-great-grandmother, Elvira Contreras; paternal grandparents, Ramiro Garcia of Skidmore and Gloria Garcia of Eagan, Minnesota; paternal great-grandmother, Sara Garcia of Alice; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Juan Villarreal Jr., Reyes Garcia and Jose Garcia; third great-grandfathers, Gilbert Contreras Sr. and Alvaro Chale Soliz.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, at First Baptist Church in Beeville with the funeral service at 2 o’clock with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Chris Contreras, Julian Castillo, Ram Garcia and Adam Contreras.
Honorary pallbearers will be Breydan Turner, Jessica Garza, Sara Garcia and Victoria Contreras.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home