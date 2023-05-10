Joseph Robert “Bob” Schneider, Sr., age 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 03, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 3, 1934 in Houston, Texas to Mrs. Ray Hill Schneider and Mr. Robert Edward Schneider, Jr.
The Schneider family moved to George West, Texas in 1938. Bob was a 1951 graduate of George West High School. He graduated from Schreiner Institute in 1953, earned his BBA from The University of Texas in Austin and his LLB (with honors) from UT School of Law in 1957. He moved back to George West where he began practicing law with his father, R.E. Schneider at Schneider and Schneider Law Firm. After the death of R.E. Schneider, Dwayne McWilliams was made a partner and the name was changed to Schneider & McWilliams. Bob spent his legal career focusing on oil and gas, estate planning, real estate, and probate. Over the years he had numerous professional honors and awards. He was Board Certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral Law; chair of the Council of the Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law section; member of the Board of Directors of the State Bar; member of the Board of Trustees of the Texas Bar Foundation; member and chair of the Council of the James C Watson Inn of Former Officers and Directors; Fellow of the American College of Probate Counsel; member of the Advisory Commission to the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in the area of oil, gas, and mineral law; member of the Board of Directors of the Texas College of Real Estate Attorneys; member of the Continuing Legal Education Committee of the State Bar; member of the Continuing Legal Education Committee of the State Bar of Texas; Chairman of the Subcommittee on Books and Systems; and a Sustaining Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and Director of the Nueces River Authority. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for First National Bank in George West.
Bob and his loving wife, Gina, began dating when they were just 14 and were married for 61 years. They were active members of the community in George West and pillars of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. They were avid sailors and loved traveling throughout the Southwest. After his retirement, they moved to San Antonio to be nearer children and grandchildren. He was loved by everyone who knew him, and he was known for his humor and kindness. Bob was an example to all of integrity, honesty, and service to others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia “Gina” Davis Schneider; parents, Ray and Robert Schneider; and sister, Betty Smith.
Bob is survived by daughter, Kelly Schneider Conkling (Allan); son, Joseph Robert “Rob” Schneider, Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Stacy Schneider Dowdy (Gene); grandchildren, Sara Little (Chris), Emily Olson (Matthew), Davis Schneider (Lucy), Thad Schneider, Jessica Lopez (Reyes), Rachel Dowdy Taylor (Matt); seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in George West.
A memorial service will be held there at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 807 San Antonio St., George West, TX 78022 or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral home