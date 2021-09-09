Josephine “Josie” (Estrada) Velasquez, 72, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home.
Josie was born July 25, 1949, in Beeville to Beatrice (Gonzales) Estrada and Santiago Estrada. She attended A.C. Jones High School and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She married Lupe Velasquez on August 21, 1968, in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Santiago Estrada; brothers, Richard Estrada, Jimmy Estrada, Gilbert Estrada, Joe Ramon Estrada and Roy Estrada; and three sisters, Patricia Estrada, Susie Benavidez and Delia Arriola.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Lupe Velasquez of Beeville; two daughters, Patricia Velasquez (David Diaz) and Linda (James) Hester, both of Beeville; a son, Gabriel Velasquez of Beeville; four grandchildren, Jerrod Thomas Posada, Kolbey Garrett Hester, Tyler James Hester and Angelina Velasquez; two great-grandchildren, Westin Lehman and Aidon Lehman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery No. 2.
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Thomas Posada, Tyler James Hester, Robert Velasquez, David Estrada, Victor Salazar Sr. and Westin Lehman.
Angelus Funeral Home