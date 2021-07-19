Josephine Loya Posada, 74, of Beeville, Texas, was peacefully called to heaven on Friday, July 16th, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
Josie was born in Beeville, Texas, on February 17th, 1947, to Fidela (China) Loya and Jose Longoria. She married her life partner and soulmate Jose (JP) Posada on May 27th, 1967, and spent 54 blessed years together. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and wonderful grandmother. For over 30 plus years she enjoyed putting smiles on everyone’s faces by baking and decorating cakes, making homecoming mums and sewing. She spent her days with her family, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, playing Tetris and relaxing away drinking her sodas. She was a Catholic and always prayed for all those around her. Her advice, conversation, smile and shoulder to lean on will forever be missed.
Josie is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Fidela (China) Loya and Jose Longoria; grandsons, Aiden and Jacoby Posada; grandchild, Baby B. Balderas; brother, Julio Sanchez; sister, Lupita Vidal; in-laws, Jose De Jesus and Paula Posada; brothers-in-law, Jaime, Frank and Jerry Posada; sisters-in-laws, Mary Flores, Rosalinda Posada and Janie Posada; and nephew, Eric Posada.
Left behind to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Jose (JP) Posada; sons, Joe (Jody) Posada, Jeffrey (Tina) Posada, Justin (Sabrina) Posada; and daughter Joamy Dela Posada; grandchildren, Jonathan (Crystal) Posada, Joshua, Joseph, Beau, Andru, Joeleus, Jace, Jaiden and Briana Posada, Rick Villarreal, Jimmy Padron and Randi (Jacob) Maldonado, all of Beeville. She is also survived by her 18 great-grandchildren and her Posada Loya family that she loved wholeheartedly.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:00am with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Posada, Beau Posada, David Moreno, Andrew Casas, Joe Anthony Benavidez and Joe Ray Benavidez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joeleus, Jace and Jaiden Posada.
