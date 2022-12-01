Josephine P. Martinez, age 84, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born to Francisco Pena and Sarita Hernandez on July 23, 1938.
Josephine married Rosendo Martinez Sr. on December 31, 1953, in Karnes City, Texas.
Throughout her life, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Josephine was a beautiful, kind, and loving lady. She was an active member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church. She was a member of the Guadalupana Society and held the position of President for several years. She remained strong in her faith. Her memory will remain forever in the hearts of all the friends and family she touched.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rosendo Martinez Sr.; son, Rosendo Martinez Jr.; grandson, Christopher Padron; aunt, Julia Pena; sister, Delfina Ramos; brothers, Tomas Pena, Cresencio Pena, and Domingo Pena.
Josephine is survived by her daughter-in-law Mariana Martinez, her children, Mary Louise Padron (Felix), Ricardo Martinez (Adriana), Raul Martinez (Polly), Raymundo Martinez (Amelia), Rudolfo Martinez, Christina Mendoza (Jimmy), son, Rene Martinez Sr. (Glynda), son, Robert Martinez, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment to follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandson Estevan Martinez and sons Ricardo Martinez, Raul Martinez, Raymundo Martinez, Rudolfo Martinez, Rene Martinez Sr., and Robert Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers are her sons-in-law, Felix Padron III and Jimmy Mendoza.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home