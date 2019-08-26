Joshua Lee Ortiz, 24, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Mr. Ortiz was born Nov. 17, 1994, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Robert and Kimberly Ortiz. He attended the Bedford public schools and graduated in 2013, then continued his studies at the University of Toledo where he was working toward his chemical engineering degree. He enjoyed football, swimming, snowboarding and was state ranked in pole vaulting.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Mohler.
Survivors include his mother, Kim Ortiz; his father, Robert Ortiz; sisters, Katherine and Jennifer Ortiz; grandparents, Penny Mohler, and Ramona and David Ortiz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives; and countless friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, Michigan from 2 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, Aug. 26, at Compelled Church in Temperance, Michigan where he will lay in state from 10 a.m. Services will begin at 11 o’clock.
Memorial donations may be made to PAL, 11225 N. 28th Drive, Suite B102, Phoenix, AZ 85029-5648.
Arrangements are under the direction of Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.