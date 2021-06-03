Josie B. Rodriguez, 90, of Berclair, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2021.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born in Berclair, on February 12, 1931, to Marcelo Barrientes and Anita Lerma.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ruperto Rodriguez, Jr.; sisters, Pilar Silvas, Ofelia Montez, Felicita Gonzales, Octaviana Salinas, Olivia Rodriguez; brothers, Marcelo Barrientes, Jr., David Barrientes; great-grandson, Joaquin Rodriguez.
Josie is survived by her son, Joe (Linda) Rodriguez of Grand Prairie; daughters, Florinda (Alex) Gutierrez, Lisa Rodriguez of Houston, six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; her beloved pet and companion, Chispita.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10:00am with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alfred J. Salinas, David Hinojosa, Darrick Vasquez, Elijah Torres, Isaiah Torres, Jonah Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ruben Montez, David Barrientes, Luz “Santos” Rodriguez, Alfredo Gonzales, Jr., Joe B. Montez, Joe Rodriguez, Robert Gonzalez.
Treviño Funeral Home