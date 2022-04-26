Loving mother Josie Carrillo, 77, of San Antonio and formerly of Beeville, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Josie was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Pettus, Texas, to Manuela (Castro) and Jose Esparza Carrillo. She pursued a career in nursing and earned her LVN license to fulfill her dream of caring for those in need. In addition to caring for others, her passion was taking care of her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuela and Jose Carrillo; and half-brother, Jesse Perales.
Survivors include her children, Pete (Yvonne) Meza, Belinda (John) Hudson and Roland (Joy) Perez; grandchildren, Melissa Padilla, Theresa Weeks, Hayden Perez, Alec Meza, Andrew Meza, Chloe Mann, Casey Mann, Carey Mann, Codey Mann, Aaron Hudson and Lauren Hudson; great-grandchildren, Haylei, Hayden, Eliora, Elijah, Lily, Joshua, Jason, Alamia, Samantha, Baylee and Kye; a brother, Domingo (Donna) Carrillo of Kingsville; and half-siblings, Janie Perales, Alicia Perales and Alex Perales.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by burial at the Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Pete Meza, Roland Perez, John Hudson, Alec Meza, Andrew Meza and Hayden Perez.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home