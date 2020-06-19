Joy Jeannette (Priess) Vater, 80, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She entered this world on September 24, 1939, in Fredericksburg, Texas, born to Edwin Priess and Josie (Taylor) Priess.
Joy was a 1957 graduate of Fredericksburg High School. She met the love of her life, Charles M. Vater, in Fredericksburg, and they were united in marriage on May 24, 1959. The couple moved to Beeville in 1963 where she became a teacher’s aide and graphics specialist at Tyler Elementary School. She was an artist and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, reading and collecting antiques. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and spending time at the family ranch in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was a huge animal lover and leaves behind her beloved dog, Harley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three siblings; and her husband, Charles M. Vater, in 2013.
Survivors include her son, Jim (Jeannine) Vater of Spring Branch, Texas; a daughter, Judy (John) Chastain of Van, Texas; and three grandchildren, Zachary “Zack” (Erin) Vater, Troy Vater and Leslie Chastain.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dean Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
