Joy Lee Luthringer, 88, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Live Oak Nursing Center in George West.
Joy was born in Beeville on July 4, 1932, to F.M. “Jack” Freasier and Mary Lee (Robinson) Freasier. In 1942, her father’s job with Southern Pacific Railroad took the family to San Antonio for a number of years, but Beeville was always considered home. It was where she built lifelong memories and friendships as she escaped for summers and holidays with her grandparents. Joy graduated from Harlandale High School in San Antonio.
On a trip home from college at Hardin-Simmons University, Joy met Blaine Luthringer in San Antonio where he was stationed at Lackland AFB. Blaine was a “Beeville boy” and that cemented their relationship. They were married on January 18, 1952. Upon completion of Blaine’s military service, Joy and Blaine returned to Beeville to raise their family. They were blessed with four children.
Joy was director at the inception of the Beeville Head Start Program in 1965 where she served for two years. In August 1967, she became the secretary of First Baptist Church Beeville and served in that position for 28 years.
Joy loved to sew and do craft work, but her favorite pastime was music. She was a member of the Beeville Music Club, First Baptist Church Adult Choir as well as the church hand bell choir. Even as Alzheimer’s took over, Joy could still sing every word and every note of her favorite hymns.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Lee Freasier; her husband of 59 years, Blaine Luthringer; and her son-in-law, Robert Cantwell.
She is survived by her four children, Ginger (Roger) Perkins, Cindy Cantwell and Neill Luthringer, all of Beeville, and Clay (Suzanne) Luthringer of Three Rivers. Remembering their Nana are grandchildren Josh (Tracey) Perkins, Travis Perkins, Bill Cantwell, Tyler (Ashlee) Luthringer, Garret Luthringer, Samantha Luthringer and Laine Luthringer as well as great-granddaughters Brylee and Tinlee Perkins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Beeville. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joy’s grandsons, Josh and Travis Perkins, Bill Cantwell and Tyler and Garret Luthringer as well as her nephew, Mark Sugarek.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church School or South Texas Children’s Home.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home