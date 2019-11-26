Joyce Alene Bauman, 86, of Papalote, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Bauman was born July 23, 1933, to Gladies Fern McNamar and Willie Russell Knioum. She became a child of Christ at 11 and was baptized on Easter Sunday 1944. She married Bartley C. Bauman Jr. She had formerly worked in real estate and insurance after high school graduation in 1950 and worked at Citizens Standard Insurance Company for 21 years where she was promoted to manager and second vice president. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Anderson Machinery, as a secretary in the marketing department for First Citizens Bank, for Pacific National Bank as a marketing assistant and enjoyed helping to build her home, planting grass, building fences, hauling hay and working cattle. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a volunteer for 10 years at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bartley.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Kenneth) Wallek; grandchildren, Cheryl Wallek and Dustin Wallek; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Sinton. The funeral service will follow at 10 o’clock at the church.
A graveside service will be held that afternoon at 12:30 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.