Joyce May (Godwin) Gray, 83, of Blanconia, Texas, passed away Monday evening, May 10, 2021, at Refugio Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Joyce was born January 16, 1938, in Weslaco, Texas, to Ansley E. and Callie Ann (Swybert) Godwin. She married Norman Gray on June 23, 1955. After obtaining her degree in cosmetology at Coastal Bend College, Joyce operated her own beauty shop, The Magic Mirror, in Refugio for numerous years. She retired from working to spend quality time in her home in Blanconia doing things she enjoyed such as creating large holiday decorations for their roadside hilltop display for her grandchildren and community members to enjoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ansley and Callie Godwin; two brothers; two sisters; and her husband, Norman Gray who passed away in January 2010.
Left to cherish fond memories of their mother include her children, Bruce (Katherine) Gray, Jerry (Donna) Gray, Judy Gray and Callie (Kevin) Shreckengost. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her fur baby, Cori.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 o’clock that morning with Rev. T. Wayne Price officiating. Burial will follow at the Blanconia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Gray, Brandon Gray, Jonathan Payne, Jerry Gray II, Beau Gray and Dylan Klare.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of the doctors and nurses of Refugio Hospital and DeTar Hospital and the caring staff of Refugio Nursing & Rehabilitation. Special thanks also to all the caring staff of Crown Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crown Hospice, 1101 E. Salem Rd., Suite A-D, Victoria, TX 77904 or to the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center of Victoria, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria, Texas 77905, where she found her sweet Cori.
