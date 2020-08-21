Joye Smith Mills, 91, of Smiley, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Beeville. She was born May 17, 1929, in Smiley to Roy and Velma (Montgomery) Smith. She married the love of her life, Roy D. Mills on July 17, 1946, in Smiley and they together had two daughters, Beverly Mills and Joan Smith. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Smiley.
After attending school to become an LVN, Joye enjoyed her career of nursing in Cuero and Nixon. She looked forward to her weekly nights of playing Bridge.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Mills of Beeville, Mona DuBose Bivins (David) and their family of Gonzales, the family of Yvonne DuBose of Gonzales, and Nancy Hilbrich Parrish of Corpus Christi and her family. Daughter, Joan Smith (Larry) of Athens and their three sons, Doug, Charlie and Dustin, and her husband E. A. Davis of Del Rio as well as a host of other dear family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Roy Mills; her parents, Roy and Velma Smith; her twin sister, Joyce Hilbrich (Ottie); nephews, Barry and Jeffrey Hilbrich; and her second husband, Miller Manford.
Joye was a remarkable, respected, and beautiful lady and will be remembered as a gracious lady, wife, and mother.
Some have a legacy they leave, and some have great memories to attach to that legacy. We are all a part of that because we are lucky enough to be from a small community named Smiley. We are more than its population, we are family.
The family will have private services.
