Juan Antonio Felipe Gutierrez, 24, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Gutierrez was born July 24, 1995, in Beeville to Juan Antonio and Mary Louella (Cantu) Gutierrez. He was a graduate of A.C. Jones High and worked as a cook at Chili’s Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Erica Salinas; grandparents, Frank and Paula Ramirez, Manuel and Ramona Gutierrez, Genara Farias, Willie Cantu, Domingo and Rosa Medina, Juan and Manuela Trevino and Felipe and Maria Farias; and two uncles, Michael Anthony and Phillip Rene Cantu.
Survivors include a daughter, Audrey Mae Gutierrez of Beeville; his parents, Juan Antonio and Mary Louella Gutierrez of Beeville; three brothers, Timothy Christopher (Brandy) Cantu, Johnny Ray (Rebecca Ramos) Gutierrez and Frank Anthony Gutierrez, all of Beeville; two sisters, Vanessa (Jerry) Cano and Stephanie Gena (Juanita) Gutierrez-Carrillo, both of Beeville; grandparents, Robert and Olga Gutierrez of Beeville and Isidoro B. Cantu of Bakersfield, California.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeryn R. Cano, Juanita Carrillo, Justin Salazar, Dylan Isaiah, Jayrad Olivares, Octavio Castilla III, Timothy Christopher Gutierrez, Johnny Ray Gutierrez and Frank Anthony Gutierrez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Xavian M. Gutierrez, Ezekiel D. Gutierrez, Zachary Gutierrez, Roy Salas, Augustine Salas, Bryan Salas, Phillip A. Cantu, Jerard T. Garcia and Oscar A. Borrego.
