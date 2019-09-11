Juan Balderas Gonzales, 47, of George West, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Mr. Gonzales was born in Beeville to Mary Magdalena (Cardenas) and Juan Balderas Gonzales Sr. He married Irmalinda Reyes on May 29, 2003, in George West and was employed in the oilfield business as a driller’s helper. He was a Christian and enjoyed listening to music and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Magdalena Gonzales of Beeville; his wife, Irmalinda Reyes of George West; four daughters, Maritza Ann (Johnny) Salinas of Skidmore, Mercedes Lynn Reyes of Robstown and Jalynn Nicole Gonzales and Jaslynn Marie Gonzales, both of George West; two brothers, Jimmy Gonzales and Christopher Casas, both of Beeville; two sisters, Irma (John) Maturey and Pamela (Robert) Espino, both of Beeville; numerous nieces and nephews; a granddaughter, Demi Aubrielle Salinas; and uncles, Ernesto B. Gonzales Jr. and Ricardo Gonzales Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Impact Church in George West with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, with Rev. Trino Paiz officiating. Interment will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Lee Gonzales, Robert Lee Gonzales, Robert Espino, Freddy Martinez Jr., Jeremy Cardenas and Domingo Maturey.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home