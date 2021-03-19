BEEVILLE – Juan Contreras Cano, 75, of Beeville, passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1945, in Robstown, Texas, to Santiago and Gabriela (Contreras) Cano. He married Juanita Amaro on Feb. 9, 1963.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Gabriela Cano; sisters, Dolores Cano, Susana Cartagena and Patricia C. Cano; brother, Eugenio (Gene) Cano and grandchild Baby Cano.
He is survived by his wife Juanita A. Cano of Beeville; sons, Ernesto A. (Nancy) Cano and Refugio “Cuco” (Cris) Cano both of Beeville; daughter, Patricia A. Cano of Beeville; brother, Guadalupe (Rosa) Cano of Victoria; sisters, Aurelia C. Cano, Leonor Cano and Rosa Jasso, all of Beeville, and Cecilia Perez of Refugio; eight grandchildren, John T. (Toni) Trevino, Ernesto A. Cano, Jr., Adriana Cano, Teresa Cano, Isabel N. Contreras, Janie (Anthony) Garcia, Allison Cano and Mario Cano, all of Beeville; four great-grandchildren, Rylan Cunfield, Olivia and Lillian Garcia and Cotton Lane Loya. He is also survived by a dear family friend, Cynthia Gomez of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Monday, March 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, March 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ernesto Cano, Jr., Mario Cano, John T. Trevino, Anthony Garcia, Johnny Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales, Michael Camacho and Santos Zuniga.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel