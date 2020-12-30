Juan Cuevas, 81, loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on December 27, 2020, In Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on November 2, 1939, in Bee County, Texas to Gregorio Cuevas, Sr. and Manuela Alvarez Cuevas. He worked for San Pedro-Kenedy Ranch Company, L. P. and the East Family for 37 years in Sarita, Texas. Prior to that he worked for 3 years for Mrs. Elena S. Kenedy. He also worked for Katzfey Brothers for 18 years in George West, Texas.
Juan graduated from George West High School in 1958. He later graduated from Durham Business School in San Antonio, Texas. Juan served in George West City Council. He was on the Selective Service Board. He was also a school board member for Kenedy County Wide CSD from 1982 till 1997. He also helped establish the Kenedy County Scholarship Fund for students living in Kenedy County. He actively participated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Chruch in Sarita, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his lovely parents, his brothers Antonio Cuevas, Sr. and his wife, Esperanza Cuevas, and Enrique Cuevas and his sister Janie Cuevas Posada and her husband Frankie Posada.
Juan is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Celia Marroquin Cuevas, his daughters Melinda Lerma and her husband Roger Lerma and their son, Brent Lerma of Ricardo, Texas, and Gloria Cuevas and her son David Sanchez.
He is also survived by his sisters, Jesusa Martinez of Tuleta, Texas, Nora Hasette of George West, Texas and Josie Ybarra of Beeville, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Gregorio Cuevas, Jr. of Beeville, Texas.
Public visitation will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with rosary following at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 304 Crockett Street, George West, Texas. Burial immediately following at George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews Guillermo “Willie” Martinez, Antonio “Tony” Cuevas, Jr., Ruben Cuevas, Jeremy Cuevas, Greg Cuevas, Eli Cuevas, and Elmo Cuevas.
Honorary pallbearers: Jesus Beltran, Juan Lerma, Jr., Israel “Rale” Vela, Jr., Tepa Vela, Mike East, and John Edward Holland.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks you wear mask and social distance. It will also be live streamed on Treviño Funeral Home facebook page.
