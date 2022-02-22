Life is a race well run, life is work well done, life is victory won, now cometh rest. The life of Juan “Dino” Sauceda, age 69 of Beeville was granted the pause of rest on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Corpus Christi. Juan was born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on October 6, 1952 to Mauro & Edelmira (Ybarra) Sauceda. Juan’s life would be enriched by being educated in Beeville and graduating from A.C. Jones High School in 1971. He would marry the love of his life, Rosie Rodriguez on December 30, 1972.
The love he had for his country would be that to the United States Army as he faithfully served 4 years. Upon his return to Beeville and having a thirst of continuing his education, he would enroll in Bee County College and obtain associate degrees in business and law enforcement. The citizens of Beeville knew him as “Dino” and will fondly recall his service as city constable serving in Precinct 1. His experience in law enforcement would be a total of 40 years as he gave his heart, mind and soul to the job he loved. His work here is done, but his memory will live on.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Arturo Romero Sauceda.
Those who are left to celebrate his memory are his wife of 49 years Rosie Rodriguez Sauceda of Beeville; two daughters, Anita Villarreal of Beeville, Marivell (Brian) Killian of Schertz; five grandchildren, Mariana Martinez and Briana Killian of Schertz, Anyssa Villarreal, Alysha Villarreal, and Maizie Villarreal of Beeville; one brother, Richard (Lupita) Sauceda of Kenedy; one sister, Dylan Sauceda (Dustin) Rakowitz of Beeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home on Friday, February 25th, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, February 26th, at 9:00 a.m., and mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with full military honors.
Active pallbearers: Fernando Sauceda, Arturo Sauceda, Juan Sauceda, Richard Sauceda, David Rodriguez and Sid Arismendez
Honorary pallbearers: Beeville Police Department, Beeville Sheriff’s Department, Beeville Fire Department and Corpus Christi Police Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home, Beeville