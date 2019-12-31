Juan Ernesto Moya

Juan Ernesto “Porky” Moya, 64, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Mr. Moya was born Nov. 21, 1955, in Beeville to Cesario and Tomasa (Baldillez) Moya Sr. He had worked as a carpenter for the Beeville Housing Authority.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Trino Galindo Sr.; companion, Rachel Montez; step-son, John Michael Rivera; and step-daughter, Sonia Martinez.
Survivors include a son, Jeffery (Leslie) Carrasco of Beeville; a step-daughter, Elvira “Biddi” (Leo Reyes) Martinez of Tuleta; three brothers, Joe Henry Moya of Kenner, Louisiana, Manuel (Yolanda) Galindo of George West and Trino (Liz) Galindo of Beeville; four sisters, Nelda Baggio and Nordela (Mario) Martinez of Beeville, Sandra Cuevas of San Antonio and Denise (Arnulfo Villarreal) Vasquez of Freer; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Alexie Carrasco; three step-granddaughters, Dabney Gaitan, Rebecca Barker, and Samantha Barker; and eight great-step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Berclair Cemetery with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating.
Pallbearers will be Henry Galindo, Trino Galindo III, Jason Cuevas, Ruben Cuevas, John David Moya and Jacob Moya.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.