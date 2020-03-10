Juan Garcia Jr., 64, of Beeville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mr. Garcia was born Dec. 8, 1955, in George West to Juan and Eloisa (Garza) Garcia. He married Dolores Gonzales on Dec. 6, 1975, in George West and worked as a backhoe operator for Oak Lease Service in Refugio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Virginia Gonzales.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Michelle (Orlando) Gonzales and Denise (Joe) Moreno, both of Beeville; two sons, John James Garcia and Jarrett Jason Garcia, both of Beeville; two brothers, Lorenzo (Sylvia) Garcia of George West and Arturo (Beatrice) Garcia of Ennis; four sisters, Connie (Orlando) Guerrero, Delia (Juan) Lane and Esperanza (Arturo) Munoz, all of George West, and Elda (Guillermo) Celada of Duncanville; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with rosary recited at 7 o’clock with Deacon Santos Jones.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Gonzales, R.J. Gonzales, Victor Gonzales, Gabriel Doria, John Gaona, Robert Gaona, Luis Maldonado and John Victor Gaona.
Honorary pallbearers will be John James Garcia, Jarrett Jason Garcia, Dallas Moreno, Christopher Guerrero, Oracio Pena Jr. and Marcus Lane.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel