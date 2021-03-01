Juan “Johnny” A. Garcia, 61, passed away peacefully at his home in Tynan, Texas, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, lovingly surrounded by his family.
Johnny was born October 14, 1959, in Mathis to Guadalupe and Ofilia (Alaniz) Garcia. He was of the Catholic faith and was employed in the farming and agricultural industry. He attended Skidmore-Tynan ISD and was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He also enjoyed dancing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ofilia and Guadalupe Garcia Sr.; and his grandparents, Juan and Gregoria Garcia and Juan and Emilia Alaniz.
Survivors include two sons, Guadalupe (Mary) Garcia and Juan J. (Marizella) Garcia, both of Las Cruces, New Mexico; one daughter, Amanda (Josue) Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico; a brother, Guadalupe (Molly) Garcia Jr. of Goliad; five sisters, Delia (Jose Sr.) Menchaca of Tynan, Georgie (Albert Sr.) Menchaca of Moore, Oklahoma, Elia (Pedro Jr.) Barrientes of Tynan, Ofelia Garcia of Premont and Emily Garcia (David Herrera) of Tynan; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Francis Xavier Mission in Tynan with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan.
Pallbearers will be Joe Menchaca, Tony Menchaca, Gilbert Rosales, Jakob Martinez, Javier Barrientes, Arthur Menchaca, David Barrientes and Ricardo Menchaca.
Angelus Funeral Home