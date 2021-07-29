Juan K. Peralta, 74, of Beeville, Texas passed away on July 25, 2021.
Mr. Peralta was born in Beeville on February 20, 1947, to Juan C. Peralta Sr. and Ygnacia K. Peralta. He retired after 25 years with NAS Chase Field and served our country in the U.S. Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Felipe Peralta; daughter-in- law, Anabella Peralta.
Juan is survived by his wife, Elida Montez Peralta, sons, John Peralta of Corpus Christi, Christopher (Michelle) Peralta of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Sandra (Eric) De La Garza and Cyndi Peralta both of Beeville; sister, Gloria (Rutilio) Mora of Driscoll; grandchildren, Danielle, Isaac, Autumn and Cayden Peralta, Emily, Dylan, Layla and Jaxson De La Garza.
Visitation was held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary that followed at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory with Father Issac Estepa officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory # 2 with full military honors.
Pallbearers were Jason Chapa, Michael Trevino, John Mora, Tereso Mora, Wally Rodriguez, Felipe Peralta Jr., Eric De La Garza.