Juan Manuel Sanchez, 60, of Beeville, Texas, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 26, 2020.
He was born on March 2, 1960, in Brownsville, Texas, to Adan G. Sanchez and Teresa Artiaga. He was a band member of Los Tamaulipecos Hermanos Sanchez.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Yolanda Sanchez of Beeville, Texas; daughters, Johninne Mae (Jaime) Sarabia of San Antonio, Texas, Marisol Marie (Alan) Hernandez of Beeville, Texas, Marisa Sanchez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Michelle Sanchez of Corpus Christi, Texas; step-daughters, Victoria Marquez of San Antonio, Texas, Roxanne Leon of Beeville, Texas, Lisette (Pete III) Sanchez of Beeville, Texas, Angel Juarez of Beeville, Texas; brothers, Jerardo (Irene) Sanchez, Abelardo Sanchez, Javier (Lillie) Sanchez, Adan (Mary lou) Sanchez Jr., Adam (Cindy) Sanchez III, Benancio (Michelle) Sanchez, Hector Villalobos; sisters, Manuela Sanchez, Virginia S. Gonzalez, Maria Dolores (Frank) Garcia, Esmer Villalobos, Jo Ann (Ismael) De Leon, Cynthia Pena; and 14 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Artiaga; brothers, Greg Tijerina, Amador Tijerina; grandparents, Manuel and Manuela Sanchez.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00am with Father Luke officiating.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2 Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Sanchez, Abel Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, Adan Sanchez Jr., Benny Sanchez, Adam Sanchez, Hector Sanchez and Frank Garcia.
