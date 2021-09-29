Juan V. Almaraz, 75, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital San Antonio.
Mr. Almaraz was born June 22, 1946, in Live Oak, Texas, to Ysabel and Anunciacion de Maria (Valadez) Almaraz. On June 8, 1973, he married Juanita R. “Janie” Rodriguez at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he served diligently as a member of the Holy Name Society.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janie Almaraz; his parents; multiple brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his siblings, Lupe Guerrero, Daniel Almaraz, Bernardo Almaraz, Guillermo Almaraz; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Antonio Almaraz, Andres Almaraz, Paul Henry Looney, Jerry Boy Garcia, Guadalupe Wally Rodriguez III and Daniel David Amador.
Treviño Funeral Home