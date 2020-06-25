Juan V. Osuna, 86, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mr. Osuna was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Ecleto, Texas, to Rafael & Josefa (Vela) Osuna. He married Juanita Gonzales and was a foreman for the Texas Road and Bridge Department and a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his spouse; one son, Alcario Osuna; four brothers; three sisters; a son-in-law, Pedro “Pete” Salas; and a grandson, John Philip Martinez.
Survivors include two daughter, Mary Jane Gomez of Beeville, Texas, and Irene Salas of Beeville, Texas; two sons, Carlos (Cicilia) Ozuna of Natalia, Texas, Mario (Evelyn) Osuna of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda, Carlos, Christopher, Alcario, Jennifer, Ashley, Adriel, Sonia, Samantha and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Jazimin, Aiden, Olivia, Gavin, Emily and Raul Hernandez III.
Visitation was held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial followed at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Carlos Ozuna Jr., Adrial Ozuna, Alcarico Ozuna, David Guerra, Raul Ochoa and Raul Hernandez Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Gavin Reyna, Aiden Guerra and Raul Hernandez III.
Treviño Funeral Home