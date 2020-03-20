Juana Rodriguez, 82, lifetime resident of Beeville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Miss Rodriguez was born May 6, 1937, in Beeville to Manuel M. and Santos (Ybarra) Rodriguez. She attended A.C. Jones High School, took four years of college and was a retired teacher from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Beeville. She was a Catholic by faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt, Susana Ybarra; and three uncles, David and Seferino Ybarra and Juan Rodriguez.
Survivors include a sister, Santos “Cumi” Padilla of Rockport; two nieces; four nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Treviño Funeral Home