Juanita (Barrientes) Ojeda, 86, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Beeville.
Mrs. Ojeda was born May 27, 1933, in Goliad to Vidal and Simona (Sepeda) Barrientes. She married Rufino Ojeda Sr. and was a homemaker and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Rufino Ojeda Jr. and two sisters, Marta Sanchez and Ysabel Barrientes.
Survivors include a daughter, Maria Herrera of San Antonio; a sister, Rosa Cantu of Runge; six grandchildren, Ruben Herrera Jr., Jeanette Romo, Jessica Herrera, Jacob Ojeda, Georgie Ojeda and Pamela Matthews; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her companion, Jesus Martinez.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Kingsway Church. The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Herrera Jr., Pedro H. Portillo V, Edward Lee Portillo, Daniel Joseph Hernandez, Jacob Tom Ojeda and Alexander Solis.
Treviño Funeral Home