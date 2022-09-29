Juanita Jane Simonsen Babcock was born May 1, 1934, in Olympia, Wahington to Alice Winona and Walter John Simonsen, and brother and sister, Walter John and Candy, and stepped into Heaven on September 25th.
While walking with the Lord all her life, she accomplished so very much, besides raising two beautiful children, she was voted Miss YTeen of Washington St., to President of the Texas Freedom Foundation, representing Texas on a National level, to Vice President of Capitol National Bank in Austin, and then in later years, became a Census worker fo the United States Government.
Politics were a passion of Juanita’s, and she was a member of San Patricio County Republican Women and also ChatWork Civic Club as well as her Bible Study and Sunday School group. She was also an incredible and prolific artist and writer, donating her works to charities and benefits.
In the sixties, Juanita moved from Washinton State with her husband of 29 years, Richard D. Babcock, and two small children and brought Maries Salad Dressing to Texas where she resided most of her life, with significant moves to Salt Lake City ad Olive Branch Mississippi before returning to Texas and San Patricio County.
Juanita is survived by her children, Susan Babcock Hays and Bryan Corydon Babcock, her four grandchildren, Chelsea Hays, Nicholas Ryan Hays, and wife Ivy, Lindsey Babcock Busfield, and husband Kevin and Rachel Kelly Coleman and husband Gary.
She is blessed with her great-grandchildren, Olivia Jane, Vivienne Grace, Vela Mia, Elijah Kirk, Shiloh Vida, Elliana Shay, Aspen Lynn, Elliott Adams, and Lewis Hugh, who are the joys of her life.