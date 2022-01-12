Juanita R. Saldivar, 55, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1966, in Beeville, Texas to Francisco and Nieves (Flores) Reyes. She married Augustin Saldivar on Nov. 10, 2012, in Beeville. She worked as a sales associate for Wal-Mart in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Hayden Jesus Garcia; her brother, Adam Del Bosque and one nephew, Jacinto Del Bosque, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Augustin Saldivar; her eight children, Angelita (Thomas Coffeen) Perez of Beeville, Antonio Rolando (Adena) Perez of San Antonio, Juan Luiz (Cynthia) Perez, Joe Gabriel Perez, Julian (Gabriela) Perez, Francisco Manuel Perez, Jesus Alfredo (Harly Vigil) Garcia and Maria Delanieves (Rocky Hall) Garcia all of Beeville; three brothers, Jacinto Del Bosque, Sr., and Jose Alejandro Del Bosque both of Beeville and Gonzalo (Paula) Del Bosque, Jr. of Radcliff, Kentucky. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Antonio Rolando Perez, Juan Luiz Perez, Julian Perez, Francisco Manuel Perez, Jesus Alfredo Garcia and her husband, Augustin Saldivar.
Honorary pallbearers are Jacinto Del Bosque, Gonzalo Del Bosque, Jr., Jose Alejandro Del Bosque, Gonzalo Del Bosque, III and Shaun Mick.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home