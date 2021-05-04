BEEVILLE – Mrs. Juanita Reyes Bentancud, 70, of Beeville, passed away on April 30, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1950, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Pedro and Emma (Perez) Reyes. She married Lionel S. Bentancud on May 3, 1970, in Beeville.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew James Rodriguez, Jr.; one son, Jorge Bentancud; and one sister, Isabel De Los Santos.
She is survived by her husband, Lionel S. Bentancud of Beeville; one daughter, Raquel Emma (Albert Rodriguez) Bentancud of San Antonio; one son, Richard Joel (Melinda) Bentancud of San Antonio; two sisters, Minerva and Janie Viola Reyes, both of Beeville; two brothers, Pedro Reyes, Jr. of Florida and Moses Reyes of Beeville; seven grandchildren, Esteban Magallanez, John Ruben Magallanez, Leticia Amy Magallanez, Ezra Elijah Bentancud, Emma Maria Bentancud, Matthew James Rodriguez and Albert Rodriguez, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Ruben Alonzo Magallanez, John Abel Magallanez, Nancy Lynn Magallanez and Maliyah Jo Bentancud.
Visitation was held from 3-8 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 4, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Cremation services followed.
Serving as pallbearers were Ezra Bentancud, Rudy Bentancud, Jr., Michael De Los Santos, Matthew Rodriguez, Benito Puga, Jerry Rodriguez, Israel De Los Santos and David De Los Santos.
The heavenly honorary pallbearer was Jorge Bentancud.
