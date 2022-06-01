Juanita Salinas Alvarado, 86 years old, of Beeville, TX, passed away on May 28, 2022, after a long illness. Juanita was born on August 29, 1935, to Lorenzo and Victoria Salinas in Beeville, TX. She worked at Bee Cleaners for 17 years. In 1953, Juanita married Alcario G. Alvarado (deceased April 29, 2002). Juanita and Alcario were married for 49 years. They went on to have 12 children, Alcario S. Alvarado Jr. (Mayo), Margarita Yogi, Robert Alvarado (deceased), Frank Alvarado, Alicia Rincon (Randy), Rey Alvarado (Carmen), Ernesto Alvarado, Jesusita Alvarado (deceased), Gabrielita “Gebby” Alvarado Diaz, Sylvia Herrera (deceased), Ruben Alvarado (Tracy), and Cecilia Alvarado (Marc). Juanita and Alcario have 27 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren for a total of 76 children; extending the family to 5 generations. Juanita was one of eight siblings. Isidro Salinas (deceased), Eva Salazar, Enrique Salinas, Avelicia Longoria, Lorenzo Salinas Jr., Yolanda Garcia, Sally Gonzales, and Lupita Garcia (deceased).
She was loving, faithful, devoted, helpful, wanting to please, smart, friendly, funny, considerate, thoughtful, compassionate, kindhearted, caring, unselfish, gracious, giving, and the list could go on and on. She lived her life to the fullest. The wonderful thing about Juanita was she didn’t live for just herself. Helping others, brightening other people’s lives also brought Juanita much joy in life. She loved family gatherings and would love to cook. She made the best tamales in town! Her passion was her faith and attending St. James Church. She was a Guadalupana at the church for 47 years. Her whole life was a profound devotion to God and she admired the Virgin of Guadalupe. She enjoyed praying the Rosary two to three times a day. Her other passions were music, mariachis, and dancing. She loved to go dancing! The words, “Te quiero mucho”...I love you very much...she would say with the warmest hug at the same time. She will be missed but grateful she is no longer suffering. And, one day we will meet up with her again and be able to dance with her once more. She was such a special lady with a beautiful soul to so many, and her legacy will live on in the beautiful memories she leaves for all of us. We will always love her and remember her.
The family wants to thank St. James Church, Trevino Funeral Home, all her doctors, nurses, Exclusive Home Health, David Salazar, Nurse Practitioner, and Jamie Wise Yogi, LVN for all their love and support for Juanita. The family appreciates those individuals for their prayers, love, support, donations, encouragement, and words of comfort over the past several days and will always be remembered.
Services were entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation was Tuesday, May 31, at Trevino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church. Burial to follow at OLV Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Alcario Gabriel Alvarado, Francis Reid Yogi, Mark Rincon, Rey Alvarado Jr., Rudy Diaz Jr., and Rick Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers will br Dominic Alvarado, Robert Alvarado Jr., Eric Alvarado, Stephen Rincon, and Joeallen Herrera.