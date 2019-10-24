Judith Carol Faulk Bauer

Judith (Judy) Carol Faulk Bauer, 76, of Port Lavaca passed away October 11, 2019 after a short illness. She was born March 1, 1943 in San Antonio to Albert Turner and Geraldine Warnke Faulk. Judy and her family moved to Arizona while she was a young girl and she graduated from Willcox High School. Judy attended college in Victoria, Texas. She married and lived and worked briefly in Austin and Waco before settling in Port Lavaca to raise her children. After college, Judy worked as a bank teller before staying at home to raise her children. Judy lived in Port Lavaca most of her adult life. She spent many years in Victoria, and she lived in Beeville for the last two years. Judy was a member of the Junior Service League and she was active for many years in the Quilt Guild and a bridge club.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Blan Willoughby (Brian); son, Boyd William Bauer (Starr); grandchildren, Braden Vannoy (Matthew), Bauer Willoughby, Walker Bauer, Katie Bauer, and Jackson Bauer and brothers, Phillip Faulk (Susan) and Timothy Faulk (Suzi).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy was strong in her faith and she was devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. Private interment will occur at a later time.
Memorials may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, The Michael J Fox Foundation, or the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca.