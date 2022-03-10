Tuleta – Julia Garza, 57, passed away on March 2, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1964, in Karnes County, Texas to Jose Mercedes and Ofilia (Zamora) Garza.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jose Gustavo Garza; sister, Antonia Lara; and brother-in-law, Roland Cantu.
She is survived by her four siblings, Mary Jane (Joe) Cano, Jesus (Teresa) Garza, Ruben (Luz) Garza and Stella Hernandez all of Beeville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be recited at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Ramon Garza, Eric Lara, Eloy Salazar, Jr., Ruben Garza II, Monico Cantu, Izaiah Garcia, Aleke Lara and Jose Cano.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel, Beeville, Texas