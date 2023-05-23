Julia Loya

Dear Julia,
Your passing on April 20, 2023 has been difficult. We were honored to have you as the patriarch of the family for your full 94 years of life. For those who knew you well, you were the wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother that was there when needed and your love was unconditional. You never cried or complained. Your strength was immeasurable. You are missed and you are loved.
In your final weeks, you spoke with all your family members in heaven including your parents Julian and Paula Guerrero; husband Lupe R. Loya Jr.; siblings Jesusita, Juanita, son Ralph and daughter Thelma. They were ready to welcome you.
Your heart and soul was your family to include: Lupe Loya III (wife Monica); the father of Thelma’s children Ben Velazquez; Priscilla Rivera (husband Andrew); and Servando (wife Ana Alvarez). Your grandchildren include: Raymond and Javier Loya; Heather Murdoch, Luke, Jeremy and Helena Loya; Sergio and Alexis Velazquez; Adrienne Rivera Settlemier, Matthew and Philip Rivera.
Please watch over your great grandchildren: Daniel, Nicole and Amanda Loya; Marley and Colt Loya; Nicolas Murdoch and Ava Loya; Olivia Velazquez; Sibylla and Valeria Loya; and Dominic, Callum, Haddyn and Nickelle Settlemier; Lucas, Phoenix, and Leora Rivera.
Julia, your nurses Janet-RN and Dulce-CNA from Harbor Hospice in Victoria, Texas, will miss you too. Your candid conversations and happy demeanor made their visits with you a lasting memory. You superseded their expectation of someone your age.
Adam and Diana Trevino, owners of Trevino’s Funeral Home, honored your final requests with utmost privacy and spiritual support. They created a meaningful celebration of your life.
Your favorite color is purple, you watched Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud religiously, ice cream was your favorite dessert. If there’s a sewing machine in the sky, you should be sitting at it right now.
Tears can heal, memories can comfort, love lives on, forever. Your Familia