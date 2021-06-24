Julia Muro Zertuche, 81, of Beeville, Texas, was called home to the gates of Heaven on June 23, 2021.
Mrs. Zertuche was born in Adkins on September 27, 1939, to Romaldo Muro and Frances Guajardo.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernardo C. Zertuche; brother, Romaldo Muro, Gilbert De La Garza; sister, Anita Muro Estrada, Stella Muro Jaramillo, and Antonio Muro.
Julia is survived by her sons, Jim Zertuche, Bernie Zertuche Jr., Rito Zertuche and Sam (Nancy Mendez) Zertuche; daughters, Angie (Daniel Flores) Zertuche, Patricia (Joe) Constante and Katherine (James) Bishop.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 6:00pm. Visitation will continue at 9:30am on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Trenton Zertuche, Doug Martin, A.J. Guajardo, Bernardo “Bernie” Zertuche, Jayce Constante, James Constante, Hector Zertuche and Sir Jim Zertuche.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sylvia Flores, Kenneth Martinez, Rick Martinez, Rito Zertuche, Guadalupe Constante III, Joe Constante Jr., Michael Constante, Jerry Jones and, James (J.T) Bishop.
Treviño Funeral Home