Julian L. Chapa, 73, of George West, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Mr. Chapa was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Beeville to Natividad Chapa and Carlotta Lopez. He married Alicia Aleman in Beeville on Aug. 5, 1963, and attended Iglesia De Cristo before becoming a resident of the Live Oak Nursing Center. He retired from the City of George West and Live Oak County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Natividad Chapa and Carlotta Lopez; his stepfather, Esteban Moreno; two sons, infant Elias Chapa and Elias Chapa Sr.; and six brothers, Benito Moreno, Robert Moreno Sr., George Moreno, Steven Moreno, Jose Chapa and Pablo Chapa.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Alicia Chapa of George West; five daughters, Dora A. (David) Zuniga and Mary Alice Cantu, both of George West, Armelinda Rizo of Three Rivers, Armila (Zeno) Stapleton of Cleburne and Lisa Marie (James) Cowger of Corpus Christi; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Alfredo Chapa of Beeville and Domingo (Gloria) Moreno of George West.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the George West Church of Christ with Rev. Julio Zuniga Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Lee Zuniga Sr., Ruben Martinez Jr., Julian Blakely, Eliseo Chapa, Clayton Stapleton and David Lee Zuniga Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Blakeley Jr., David Zuniga, Zeno Stapleton, James Cowger, Robert Moreno Jr., Noe Moreno and Benny Moreno.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home