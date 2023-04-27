Justin Deric Trevino “J.T.,” age 42, passed away April 18, 2023 in Alice, Texas. He was born March 18, 1981 in Victoria, Texas to Narcisso Trevino and Mary Teresa Gonzales. J.T. was the head barber at the Kingdom Kutz Barber Shop in Alice. He loved cooking, the company of his family, and all sports. He was an avid Houston Texan and Houston Astros fan. J.T had a heart of gold and had compassion for people. JT was a man of God and loved his church family. He was known to many for his sense of humor, always putting others before himself, and his loving character.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Guadalupe and Esmeralda Gonzales; paternal grandparents, Narciso and Angelica Trevino; aunt and uncle, Norma and Duncan Cameron.
J.T. is survived by his wife, Georgie Trevino of Alice; children, Hallie Juliano (Alexander) of Boerne, Michaela Fernandez of San Antonio, Nicholas Alexander Garcia of Beeville, Karah Trevino of Corpus Christi, and Hannah Murchison-Krebs of Alice; father, Narcisso Trevino (Johnnie Nichols) of Beeville; mother, Mary Teresa Philp (John) of Port Lavaca; siblings, Nancy Gomez (Richard) of Beeville, Trisha Trevino of Goliad, twin brother, Jasper Erick Trevino of San Antonio, Brandon Trevino (Katina Lucas), Cassandra Trevino of San Antonio, and Hunter Trevino of Beeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Helen Depew of Blanco; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends; and his pet furbaby Jericho.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 1 till 3 p.m. at Victorious Frontline Church, 811 E. Main, Alice with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. that day. Services conclude at the church.
Pallbearers will be John David Gonzalez, Joey Gonzalez, Joe Davila, Raul Davila, Christopher Garcia, and David Knight.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jade Trevino, Vanessa Jackson, Andrea Benavides, Nathan Trevino, Jacob Trevino, and Asyria Benavides.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Rosas Funeral Home Inc.