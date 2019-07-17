K-9 Charlie

The Law Enforcement community said goodbye to one of their four-pawed partners on Wednesday, June 17, 2019. It is with a heavy heart that Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge and Sgt. Chris Haller announce that Police K9 Charlie was put to sleep on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after a battle with leukemia.
Officer K9 Charlie was born on January 5, 2010 in Poland. K9 Charlie served the citizens of Beeville and surrounding areas with pride and always was happy to work. The proudest accomplishment for K9 Charlie was the smiles that he put on numerous kids faces at the many programs, such as the Drug Free Program, and demonstrations he performed for the citizens of Beeville. K9 Charlie would never turn down a good petting from anyone.
Charlie, a Golden retriever, was narcotics detection and tracking K-9 officer who worked for the Beeville Police Department and assisted several Law enforcement departments.
K9 Charlie is survived by his handler Sgt. Chris (Angela) Haller, as well as the law enforcement community of Beeville.
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019 K9 Charlie was escorted from the Beeville Police Department to the Beeville Veterinary Hospital and took his final walk in front of his friends and coworkers at 4:00 PM.
Trevino Funeral Home