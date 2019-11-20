Karen Ann Contreras, 65, of Beeville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Contreras was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Bloomington, Indiana, to Jerry and Beatrice (Fox) Chandler. She had worked as an LVN for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Manuel Cantu Contreras; and a son, Manuel Bradford “Brad” Contreras.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Adam Contreras and Casey Ryan Contreras, both of Beeville; a sister, Linda Robertson of Indiana; and four grandchildren, Ameris Nicole, Alyssa Haven, Joshua and Desiree Josephine Contreras.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel