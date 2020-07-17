Karen Cornwell Urban, 63, passed away July 14, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born September 6, 1956 in Corpus Christi to Dial Shelton and Loretta Swinney Cornwell. A graduate of Mary Carroll High School and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, she was a devoted elementary school teacher who was passionate about teaching children to read. She began her education career in Sinton, Texas teaching fourth grade students. She also worked for Flour Bluff ISD before retiring in 2016. She later returned to work for St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Cornwell.
Survivors include her father, Dial Cornwell; sister, Mary Catherine Taylor; son, Jacob Cornwell (Jennifer) Urban; daughters, Lisa Urban (Dennis) Hermes and Katelynn Urban (Karl) Hicks; and grandchildren, Gabe and Ruby Urban, Harper Hermes and Adam Hicks.
A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen’s name to the Corpus Christi Education Foundation, https://ccef-ccisd.org.
